2nd-$32,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Eighth, Dirt, Showery

Off 1:33. Good. ins 1st,3w vs duo 2nd

Fractional/Final Time: 24.510, 49.640, 1:14.820, 1:40.800, 00.000, 1:54.540.

Trainer: Bruce Levine

Winner: B F, 4, by Frost Giant-Apocalyptic

Scratched: Lady Vicki.