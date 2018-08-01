1st-$50,000, Maiden Claiming $50,000-$50,000, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs
2nd-$37,000, Maiden Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
3rd-$50,000, Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
4th-$25,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Eighth
5th-$75,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs
6th-$77,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1$ X), Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
a-Coupled
7th-$85,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Eighth
8th-$87,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1$ X), One Mile and One Eighth
9th-$200,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes
10th-$40,000, Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs
