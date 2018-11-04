LONDON — Sara Cox has become the first female to referee a top-level English rugby union match.
The 28-year-old Cox, who became the world's first female professional rugby referee in 2016, took charge of Northampton's 15-14 Premiership Cup victory at Wasps on Sunday.
Cox had previously refereed in the second and third tiers of English rugby.
An injury-time try by Mitch Eadie sealed a comeback win for Northampton which took the club to the top of Pool Three in the competition.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
1 dead after planes collide in Ottawa
Canadian paramedics said one person was killed Sunday after two small planes crashed mid-air in the capital of Ottawa.
World
Egypt says perpetrators of attack against Christians killed
Egypt said Sunday that security forces have killed 19 militants in a shootout, including the gunmen suspected of killing seven Christians in an attack on pilgrims traveling to a remote desert monastery.
World
Hundreds rally in Kiev after activist's acid attack death
Several hundred people have gathered outside the Ukrainian Interior Ministry headquarters after the death of an anti-corruption activist who was attacked with acid three months ago.
World
Ghana: Prince Charles says visit to city evokes fond times
Britain's Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have attended a dubar - a traditional celebration of leaders - as part of their visit to Ghana.
World
Aid workers reach remote Syrian camp for 1st time
U.N. officials and volunteers from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent offered children vaccinations and distributed desperately needed aid on Sunday, the first such assistance since January to reach thousands in a remote camp for the displaced on Syria's border with Jordan.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.