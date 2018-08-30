WASHINGTON — C.J. Sapong had a goal and an assist, helping the Philadelphia Union beat D.C. United 2-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Philadelphia (12-11-3) matched the club's highest win total, set in 2013. D.C. United (7-11-6) has lost two games in a row after a three-game winning streak.
Sapong opened the scoring in the 29th minute with an easy finish of a rebound for his first goal since July 21st. He has eight goals in 10 games against D.C. United.
Fabrice-Jean Picault added a goal in the 61st. He was wide open at the penalty spot and easily sent home Sapong's cross. Andre Blake had his eighth shutout of the season, three behind league-leader Tim Melia of Sporting Kansas City.
Wayne Rooney had two good scoring chances for D.C. United, but one hit the post and a chip went just wide.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.