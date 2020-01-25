PHILADELPHIA — Marcus Santos-Silva registered 16 points and nine rebounds as VCU topped La Salle 76-65 on Saturday.
Nah'Shon Hyland had 15 points for VCU (15-5, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mike'L Simms added 13 points. Issac Vann had 10 points.
David Beatty had 16 points for the Explorers (10-9, 1-6), who have now lost five consecutive games. Scott Spencer added 16 points. Ed Croswell had 11 points.
VCU matches up against Richmond at home on Tuesday. La Salle plays Saint Louis at home on Wednesday.
