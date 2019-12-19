CHARLESTON, S.C. — Marcus Santos-Silva had 17 points and 11 rebounds as VCU edged past College of Charleston 76-71 on Wednesday night.
De'Riante Jenkins and Marcus Evans added 16 points each and Mike'L Simms had three blocks for VCU (9-2).
After falling behind 46-38 at the half, VCU outscored Charleston 38-25 in the second half to earn the 5-point victory. The Cougars' 46 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.
Grant Riller had 26 points for the Cougars (5-6). Brevin Galloway added 15 points. Zep Jasper had 10 points.
VCU faces Wichita State on the road on Saturday. Charleston matches up against South Carolina State at home on Saturday.
