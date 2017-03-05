WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hector Santiago, Eddie Rosario and Kennys Vargas depart on the World Baseball Classic adventure on Monday, but they left the Twins with some positive feelings first.

Santiago retired eight of the 11 batters he faced in 2⅔ scoreless innings, five of them via strikeouts, Rosario singled and doubled in three at-bats, and Vargas drew two walks and scored twice as the Twins rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Nationals at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

Santiago, whose next outing will be for Team Puerto Rico in its game next weekend against Mexico, worked out of a bases-loaded second-inning jam by striking out Derek Norris and Brian Goodwin. He pronounced himself ready to throw a game he considers far more important than an early March exhibition.

“That was a good tune-up game, Everything was working. Mechanics felt pretty clear, good fastball command,” Santiago said. “I’m pumped up. I’m definitely looking forward to” the WBC.

Ben Paulsen gave the Twins a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning with a double that scored Vargas. The Nationals rallied with a two-run seventh inning off Justin Haley, but the Twins scored three in the eighth. Zack Granite scored the typing run on a wild pitch, and after another Vargas walk, first baseman Matt Hague launched a home run into the Twins bullpen to put Minnesota up for good.