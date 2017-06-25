The Twins are on the verge of a sweep of the Indians in a three game series. How they got here is rather remarkable.

Miguel Sano has not played in a game yet this weekend. Sano, Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler did not play on Saturday.

A Twins starter has yet to pitch in the sixth inning in this series. Twins pitching, overall, has issued ten walks.

Yet they won 5-0 on Friday and 4-2 on Saturday to get to this point.

Cleveland's contribution to all of this can't be overlooked. From Trevor Bauer's errant throw on Friday to Jason Kipnis and Yan Gomes blundering on Saturday, the defending AL champions haven't exactly played clean baseball.

The most damning statistic of the weekend so far: Cleveland is 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position. And the Indians have left 20 runners on base. The Indians offense has not existed, and it has them on the verge of being on the wrong end of a reverse facial. â€­l stole and modified that term from Al Newman. The reverse facial is when a team gives up a crooked number only to come back and return the favor. I'm extending it to series. Cleveland took four from the Twins last week, and the Twins have a chance to take three here this weekend.

And they have Ervin Santana on the mound today. Santana should be looking to bounce back after a rough outing against the White Sox on Tuesday (in a win). He has a 7.04 ERA this month, too, as he has struggled with his usually trusty slider.

Headed to the clubhouse to check on lineups and see if the ailing Sano and Rosario are any better today. Will check back with lineups and any updates.

UPDATES

The A lineup is back, as Sano, Rosario and Kepler are all in the lineup for this series finale.

Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rodgers are not available today after pitching in the first two games of the series. If the Twins have a lead, it will be interesting to see whom they turn to in the late innings to get the ball to Brandon Kintzler.

Phil Hughes threw a scoreless inning Saturday for Class AAA Rochester and is scheduled to throw again today as he recovers from arm discomfort and prepares for a relief role. He threw 21 pitches Saturday, 16 for strikes. And Molitor said that Hughes was 90-92 on the gun.

Ryan Pressly threw two scoreless innings, striking out three. He was 94-97 on the gun, Molitor said, and spun a good breaking ball. Look for more roster moves this week if Hughes and Pressly continue to pitch effectively.

Brent Rooker, the Twins first round compensation pick in the draft, had a big debut for rookie league Elizabethton, Tenn. last night. He went 4-for-5 with a double, home run and two RBI. Look for him to spend a couple weeks at E-Town before heading to Cedar Rapids.

Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Joe Mauer, 1B

Miguel Sano, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Jason Castro, C

Byron Buxton, CF



Indians

Francisco Lindor, SS

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Carlos Santana, 1B

Lonnie Chisenhall, RF

Austin Jackson, LF

Bradley Zimmer, CF

Yan Gomes, C

Josh Tomlin, RHP