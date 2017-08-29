Miguel Sano is eligible to come off of the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday, but his recovery from a stress reaction in his left fibula is coming along slower than anticipated.

Sano is still dealing with some soreness in the area, and has not been able to begin baseball activities. With those two hurdles uncleared, Sano is likely staring at several more days in the trainer's room.

For now, all Sano can do is ride a bike and use the underwater treadmill for cardiovascular benefits. "It's unfortunate that it is moving rather slowly," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

Sano injured the bone on Aug. 18 when he fouled pitch off of it. He tried playing the next game but could not run. A stress reaction can be the precursor to a stress fracture, so it can't be taken lightly, but history shows that the bone can heal in a couple weeks. A bone stimulator has been used in the past on stress reactions like the one Sano has.

"They are considering some other things that might help expedite the healing of the bone." Molitor said.

It's a setback for the Twins as they attempt to reach the postseason for the first time since 2010. The club has made up for his absence, and then some, as its 155 runs this month are tied for the second most in baseball. They entered Tuesday averaging 6.4 runs a game since Sano left the lineup.

But they will need Sano, who has a team-high 28 home runs and 77 RBI, to continue their unexpected run.

"You can't rush or force those things without risking something significant happening if you try to get back there too soon," Molitor said. "I think he is improving. I just think it's a slow process right now."

The Twins are about to play the first of a six-game homestand. They also look to pay back the White Sox, who won three of five games against them last week in Chicago. Molitor said teams like the White Sox can be, "even more dangerous," because they have so many young players trying to prove themselves.

Some other news.

Catcher Jason Castro remains on the concussion DL after taking a a couple foul balls off his mask last Wednesday in Chicago. He's still experiencing symptoms.

Robbie Grossman said his broken left thumb is doing much better and has working to regain the range of motion.

Deitrich Enns threw a 45-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday as he works his way back from a sore shoulder. He's waiting to hear from the Twins about what the next move will be.

And Arizona Fall League rosters were announced today. The Twins are still waiting on some injury news before filling out their allotment of players, but lefthander Tyler Jay - the sixth overall pick in 2015 draft - will be part of the group. Jay was shut down earlier this season, and there were concerns that he needed thoracic outlet surgery. But the decision was made to try rehab instead, and he turned to the mound last week for Class A Fort Myers.

It's a positive development for Jay, who has battled some injuries, and the Twins. Like any team, they don't want to miss on a top ten pick.

White Sox

Leury Garcia, LF

Yolmer Sanchez, 2B

Jose Abreu, 1B

Avisail Garcia, RF

Matt Davidson, 3B

Kevan Smith, C

Tyler Saladino, DH

Tim Anderson, SS

Adam Engel, CF

James Shields, RHP

Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Joe Mauer, 1B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Eddie Rosario, LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Kennys Vargas, DH

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Chris Gimenez, C

Ervin Santana, RHP