– Miguel Sano delivered for the Twins in a big way twice Friday night.

Sano hit a two-run homer to start a comeback from three runs down, then came inches away from a grand slam in the eighth inning before the Twins capped their rally on a two-run double by Joe Mauer to beat Kansas City 6-4 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Twins improved to 4-0 against the Royals this season and to 3-1 on their six-game road trip.

Sano hit a two-run homer for the Twins’ first hit off Ian Kennedy, cutting the Royals’ lead within 3-2. And in the eighth inning the bases loaded, Sano hit a drive off Joakim Soria that bounced off the top of the wall and back into play, scoring two runs to tie the score at 4-4.

That came with only three umpires on the field, as one pitch earlier Sano fouled a ball that struck C.B. Bucknor, who had to leave the game. That resulted in a prolonged break, and when action resumed Sano delivered.

Mauer then followed with a two-run double down the right-field line, past a drawn-in infield.

TWINS 6, K.C. 4 6:15 p.m. Saturday (FSN)

The Twins looked for Kyle Gibson to bounce back after four shaky outings to start the season.

With seat getting hot under him, Gibson wasn’t a total mess Friday. But didn’t sparkle either.

In 5 ⅓ innings, Gibson gave up three runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout. It tied for his longest outing of a disappointing season.