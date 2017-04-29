KANSAS CITY, MO. – Miguel Sano delivered for the Twins in a big way twice Friday night.
Sano hit a two-run homer to start a comeback from three runs down, then came inches away from a grand slam in the eighth inning before the Twins capped their rally on a two-run double by Joe Mauer to beat Kansas City 6-4 at Kauffman Stadium.
The Twins improved to 4-0 against the Royals this season and to 3-1 on their six-game road trip.
Sano hit a two-run homer for the Twins’ first hit off Ian Kennedy, cutting the Royals’ lead within 3-2. And in the eighth inning the bases loaded, Sano hit a drive off Joakim Soria that bounced off the top of the wall and back into play, scoring two runs to tie the score at 4-4.
That came with only three umpires on the field, as one pitch earlier Sano fouled a ball that struck C.B. Bucknor, who had to leave the game. That resulted in a prolonged break, and when action resumed Sano delivered.
Mauer then followed with a two-run double down the right-field line, past a drawn-in infield.
The Twins looked for Kyle Gibson to bounce back after four shaky outings to start the season.
With seat getting hot under him, Gibson wasn’t a total mess Friday. But didn’t sparkle either.
In 5 ⅓ innings, Gibson gave up three runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout. It tied for his longest outing of a disappointing season.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.