

Busy day in Fort Myers

Miguel Sano reported to camp on Sunday and, predictably, declined to offer many details regarding Major League Baseball's investigation into allegations that he assaulted a local photographer.

“No, I haven’t heard anything," he said. "It’s still going, the investigation right now, and I have no comment on it.”

Sano, however, did acknowledge that he has not been interviewed yet by the MLB. That suggests that the league is still collecting information to present to Sano.

Sano said his surgically repaired leg feels, "much better," and he's ready to prepare for the regular season.

As for his conditioning, I'll be as delicate as I can be here. It's obvious that his rehabilitation following surgery hindered his ability to lose weight.

After the workout, Twins manager Paul Molitor said essentially the same thing.

. He got behind on the conditioning this winter with the surgery so we want to make sure we minimize his risk when we stick him out there. He’s good with that," Molitor said..

Jake on the way

Jake Odorizzi will report to camp tomorrow and likely will fit in between Jose Berrios and Kyle Gibson in the rotation. Twins CBO Derek Falvey said the Twins have been in contact with Tampa Bay about Odorizzi throughout the offseason. Sources told me that they also talked about Chris Archer, but they went for the deal in which their farm system stays intact.

The Twins sent shortstop Jermaine Palacios to Tampa Bay in exchange for Odorizzi.

They could always revisit Archer talks once the season starts. But my sense is that, as of now, they are done looking for starting pitching.

“Early on this offseason, he had some discussions about the parameter of a deal," Falvey said. "It continued to progress, but you’re weighing it against other trade situations or free agency. But we felt like once we got further along here with conversations over the last few weeks, we found out the acquisition cost would be. It’s tough because we like Palacios a lot. But we feel like we have a little bit of depth in the middle infield. You never want to trade guys who you like who can play up the middle but we know we needed starting pitching at the Major League level and he was a target.”



Odorizzi's numbers have regressed. He gave up a career high 30 home runs. His walk rate of 3.8 was his highest since 2012. His WHIP of 1.243 was high. And his FIP of 5.43 is disturbing, suggesting he could have been even worse.

But Odorizzi, who throws five different pitches, is only 27 and has 705.1 career innings under his belt. The Twins see upside, and feel they can help him reach his potential.

“I think he’s been pretty effective with the mix that he has," Falvey said. "We don’t want to alter it too much. Tampa has a lot of really good information and they’have applied that to what he’s done. I think getting to know Jason Castro and getting a feel for him, will be beneficial for us.”

No Sanchez yet

Falvey would not comment on Anibal Sanchez until he passes his physical. Once he does, he will become the sixth new pitcher the Twins have added, joining Odorizzi, Michael Pineda, Fernando Rodney, Addison Reed and Zach Duke.

He already has a No. 19 hanging in a stall in the clubhouse. Kennys Vargas has relinquished the number and will switch to No. 30. Minor league invite Taylor Featherstone, who previously wore No. 30, will switch to No. 38.

No word on if Odorizzi will ask Mitch Garver for No. 23, which he wore with Tampa. Usually, there's a bribe involved.

Etc.

Jordan Pacheco has been brought over from minor league camp to help with catching. He replaces Willians Astudillo, who is having visa issues while trying to fly out of his native Venezuela.

Torii Hunter and Michael Cuddyer are expected to be on hand Monday for the first full squad workout as special coaches. Justin Morneau will join them on Wednesday.

The Twins on Monday will hold a ceremony before their first full-squad workout to rename the practice field next to Hammond Stadium after former bullpen coach Rick Stelmaszek, who lost a battle with cancer during the offseason. The field will be called Rick Stelmaszek, "Stelly" Field.