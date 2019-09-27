KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Twins-Royals game Saturday at Kaufman Stadium has been moved from a 6:15 p.m. start to 1:15 because of the threat of storms at night.
The teams will start the three-game series tonight at 7:30, a delay so the Royals can honor retiring manager Ned Yost.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said pregame that outfielder Max Kepler is unlikely to play this weekend, but he's confident Kepler will be ready for the American League Division Series, which would start next Friday. Marwin Gonzalez is also iffy for the weekend.
As for tonight ... Miguel Sano is leading off for the Twins as Jose Berrios (13-8) faces Eric Skoglund (0-2).
Miguel Sano, 3B
Jake Cave, RF
Nelson Cruz, DH
Eddie Rosario, LF
Willians Astudillo, C
C.J. Cron, 1B
Jonathan Schoop, 2B
Ryan LaMarre, CF
Ronald Torreyes, SS
