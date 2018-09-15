SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The latest target of Sioux Falls billionaire philanthropist T. Denny Sanford is a biopharmaceutical company based in the city.

The Argus Leader reports that Sanford is investing $10 million in SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. The investment closed on Aug. 17 and was made through a new entity called Sanford Therapeutics LLC.

SAB announced that its treatment recently provided 100-percent protection against a lethal dose of the Ebola virus in an animal study. The company says Sanford's investment will help as it prepares to enter two new trials for severe hospitalized influenza and MERS-CoV.

Sanford is best known locally for his benevolence that fuels Sanford Health, which bills itself as one of the largest health systems in the nation with facilities in several states, including the Dakotas and Minnesota.