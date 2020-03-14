WASHINGTON —
Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic presidential caucus, grabbing four of the six delegates Saturday.
Former Vice President Joe Biden won the other two. This shrinks Biden's lead to 154 delegates in The Associated Press delegate count.
Saturday was the first time Sanders had a bigger delegate day than Biden since Nevada's caucuses on Feb. 22. Since then, Biden swamped the Vermont senator in South Carolina, Super Tuesday and on March 10, when six states voted.
Nola Hix, chair of the U.S. territory's Democratic Party, said 134 people caucused Saturday on the Pacific island chain of about 53,000 people.
