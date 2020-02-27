ST. PAUL, Minn. — Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders will campaign in rival Amy Klobuchar's home state of Minnesota ahead of next week's Super Tuesday primary.

The Vermont senator will appear at a get-out-the-vote rally at RiverCentre in St. Paul at 7:30 p.m. on Monday night. The rally will feature a concert by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.

Admission is free and the rally is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and entrance to the event will be handled on a first come, first served basis.

While Klobuchar has been endorsed by of many of Minnesota's most prominent Democrats, Sanders has the backing of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

This will be Sanders' third visit to Minneapolis since last August. He won Minnesota's precinct caucuses in 2016, but Tuesday will mark the state's first presidential primary since 1992.