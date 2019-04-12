MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading back to the friendly turf of Wisconsin for a rally that kicks off a swing through states that are key to the Democratic "blue wall" strategy for 2020.

Sanders' event Friday in Madison will be followed by weekend stops in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Trump also knows the Midwest is vital to his re-election bid. He will campaign Monday in Minnesota, a state he lost by less than 2 percentage points in 2015.

However, Democrats feel like the momentum is on their side in the Midwest.

Sanders supporter and Milwaukee labor organizer Peter Rickman says the senator from Vermont is the best chance Democrats have to defeat Trump.