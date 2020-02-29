– Bernie Sanders landed in Elizabeth Warren’s home state Friday night, stood before thousands of screaming fans and asked them to help him win it.

As Warren was campaigning hundreds of miles away in South Carolina, where voting in the state’s primary was held, Sanders had departed for parts north, hoping to extinguish her candidacy — or at least deliver a stinging embarrassment.

With the race entering a critical phase, Sanders is looking ahead to big states like California and Texas to amass an insurmountable delegate lead Tuesday, while also setting his sights on less glossy but still delegate-rich states including Virginia and North Carolina.

Yet a victory in Massachusetts, where Warren was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and re-elected in 2018, would not only give Sanders, the senator from neighboring Vermont, a significant share of the state’s 91 delegates but also inflict a symbolic blow to his closest ideological rival as he pushes to categorically establish himself as the standard-bearer of the liberal left.

His rally in Springfield and one in Boston on Saturday are clear signs of his take-no-prisoners approach to his 2020 campaign. If that means beating Warren in Massachusetts, so be it.

“People don’t get their own states walled off for them,” said Jeff Weaver, a top strategist to Sanders.

So far, Sanders has advertised more heavily than Warren in her home state, deployed about a dozen staff members, set up four field offices, had 1,500 volunteer events and organized canvassers to knock on 50,000 doors just last weekend, according to his campaign.

In an apparent nod to the urgency of the situation, a super political action committee supporting Warren announced late Thursday that it was buying up television time in Boston to give her a last-minute boost.

Warren has declined several times to call Massachusetts a must-win state. Asked Saturday while campaigning in Columbia, S.C., about Sanders’ presence in the state, she told reporters, “I know that Massachusetts is a very progressive state and progressive ideas are very popular. And so I’m sure that’s why Bernie is campaigning there.”