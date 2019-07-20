Unionized campaign organizers working for Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential effort are battling with its management, arguing that the compensation and treatment they are receiving does not meet the standards Sanders espouses in his rhetoric, according to internal communications.

Campaign field hires have demanded an annual salary they say would be equivalent to a $15-an-hour wage, which Sanders for years has said should be the federal minimum. The organizers and other employees supporting them have invoked the senator's words and principles in making their case to campaign manager Faiz Shakir, the documents show.

Sanders has made standing up for workers a central theme of his presidential campaigns — this year marching with McDonald's employees seeking higher wages, pressing Walmart shareholders to pay workers more and showing solidarity with university personnel on strike. The independent from Vermont has proudly touted his campaign as the first presidential effort to unionize its employees, and his defense of the working class has been a signature element of his brand of democratic socialism and a rallying cry for the populist movement he claims to lead.

Details about the negotiations between Shakir and the union representing Sanders' campaign workers have not been publicly reported until now. A review of e-mails, instant messages and other documents obtained by the Washington Post show that the conflict dates back to at least May and remains unresolved. The documents were provided on the condition of anonymity.

In an interview with the Des Moines Register on Friday, Sanders defended his campaign's compensation package.

"I'm very proud to be the first presidential candidate to recognize a union and negotiate a union contract," he said. "And that contract was ratified by the employees of the campaign, and it not only provides pay of at least $15 an hour, it also provides, I think, the best health care benefits that any employer can provide for our field organizers."

In a statement issued Thursday night, the union representing the campaign workers, United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400, said it could not comment "on specific, ongoing internal processes between our members and their employer."

In a draft letter the union earlier had prepared to send Shakir as soon as this week, the union said that the field organizers "cannot be expected to build the largest grass-roots organizing program in American history while making poverty wages. Given our campaign's commitment to fighting for a living wage of at least $15.00 an hour, we believe it is only fair that the campaign would carry through this commitment to its own field team."

The draft letter estimated that field organizers were working 60 hours per week at minimum, dropping their average hourly pay to less than $13. It said that "many field staffers are barely managing to survive financially, which is severely impacting our team's productivity and morale. Some field organizers have already left the campaign as a result."