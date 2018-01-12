BURBANK, Calif. — Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be leaving the board of The Walt Disney Co. Neither executive will stand for re-election at the company's annual meeting in March.
A Disney spokesperson says it has become "increasingly difficult for them to avoid conflicts relating to board matters."
With Disney planning to put ESPN online, Twitter live-streaming sports like NFL football, and Facebook prioritizing live video, online video is a likely area of overlap.
The pending departure of the two Disney board members was revealed in a securities filing Friday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
John Tunney, ex-US senator from California, dies at 83
John V. Tunney, whose successful campaign for a California seat in the U.S. Senate became the basis for the 1972 Robert Redford film "The Candidate," has died. He was 83.
Variety
Thinking of banning sugary treats for your kids? Here's why that can backfire
Help your children learn how to eat well instead of eliminating all sugary foods.
TV & Media
MPR's Tom Weber reassigned because of romantic relationship with Rep. Peggy Flanagan
The state representative and candidate disclosed their involvement on her Facebook account.
Nation
Deadly California slide swept mother, daughter to deaths
A young mother asleep with her 3-year-old daughter as her 10-year-old nephew slumbered nearby were among the 18 people killed in a devastating mudslide that brought tragedy and sorrow to the small, wealthy California enclave of Montecito.
Pets
Some pet stores offer financing deals that actually are leases
Animal welfare advocates strongly suggest sourcing the puppy or kitten from a shelter or a rescue group.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.