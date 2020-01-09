SAN JOSE, Calif. — Seneca Knight scored a career-high 28 points, Sam Japhet-Mathias made two free throws with 13.9 seconds left and San Jose State held on to knock Nevada out of the Mountain West Conference unbeaten ranks 70-68 Wednesday night.

It was the first time San Jose State (6-11, 2-3) has defeated Nevada (10-6, 3-1) since Feb. 18, 2014.

Knight made three of his four 3-pointers in the second half, including two that helped kick off a pivotal 14-0 run. Coming out of halftime at 34-34, there were four ties in the second half and neither team could break away, Nevada went up 55-48 on a Johncarlos Reyes basket with 10:33 remaining. Christian Anigwe started a 14-0 run, Knight drained a pair of 3-pointers and the Spartans swung from trailing by seven to leading by seven over a six-minute span.

Jazz Johnson and Zane Meeks hit 3-pointers that helped Nevada fight into a 66-66 tie with under a minute to go. San Jose State's Omari Moore blocked a potential go-ahead 3 out at the top of the arc with 14 seconds left, and Japhet-Mathias, who scored all four points at the foul line, made a pair for a 69-66 lead.

It was just enough for the Spartans to survive a pair of free throws by Johnson with a second on the clock.

Jalen Harris led Nevada with 20 points, scoring in double figures for the 12th straight game. Lindsey Drew scored 15 and Johnson 11.

Nevada visits Utah State on Saturday. San Jose State hosts Colorado State on Saturday.