Minnesota United FC (1-0-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (0-0-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC visits the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference play.

The Earthquakes went 13-16-5 overall and 10-5-2 at home during the 2019 season. San Jose scored 52 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 55.

Minnesota United FC went 15-11-8 overall and 10-1-6 on the road in the 2019 season. Minnesota United FC scored 53 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: None listed.

Minnesota United FC: Brent Kallman.