SAN DIEGO — Charles Minlend scored 21 points and Jimbo Lull and Khalil Shabazz each scored 15 and San Francisco beat San Diego 69-44 on Thursday.
The Dons (16-5-3 West Coast Conference) led 27-22 and outscored San Diego 22-10 in the first nine-and-a-half minutes of the second and were never never challenged down the stretch.
San Francisco has won five of its last six.
Braun Hartfield led San Diego (8-15, 1-7) with 11 points. The Toreros were 16-of-54 (30.2%) — including 1 of 12 from 3-point range and missed nine of 20 attempts from the foul line.
San Diego has dropped back-to-back contests and seven of eight.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Milwaukee hosts Denver following Middleton's 51-point showing
Denver Nuggets (33-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (41-6, first in the Eastern Conference)Milwaukee; Friday, 9 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the…
Wolves
Minnesota takes on Los Angeles, looks to break 10-game slide
Minnesota Timberwolves (15-32, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-15, third in the Western Conference)Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Minnesota…
Vikings
The glitz of Super Bowl heads to a blue-collar part of Miami
Rashad Fenton used to work at Hard Rock Stadium.
Wolves
Nikola Jokic carries short-handed Nuggets past Jazz 106-100
Nikola Jokic is raising another aspect of his game — his voice.
Vikings
How to bet on the Super Bowl as legal sport betting spreads
With legal sports betting continuing to spread in the U.S., this year's Super Bowl is likely to be among the most wagered-on championship games ever.