SAN FRANCISCO — Police said they arrested three people Thursday after responding to a report of a gunshot inside a San Francisco high school.

A gun was recovered on school grounds, but police spokeswoman Grace Gatapandan declined to say if it had been fired. Police also said one person suffered minor injuries during the incident at Balboa High School.

Officers were called to the school in the blue-collar Excelsior neighborhood on the city's south side around 11:15 a.m., and officers surrounded the campus with guns drawn.

The school was locked down and three others in the area went on lockdown as a precaution.

A news station's helicopter later captured video footage of police escorting a young male in handcuffs from the school to a patrol car.

Police haven't released the names of the suspects.