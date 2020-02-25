Samsung said Tuesday that a "technical error" caused its website to display other customers' personal information.
The technology company said the error affected only its U.K. website at http://samsung.com/UK and affected fewer than 150 customers.
People who logged on were able to see someone else's name, phone number, address, email address and previous orders. Samsung said it did not leak card details.
The South Korean company is the world's largest cellphone maker and a massive producer of electronics including chips and TVs.
