SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung Electronics Co. says its operating profit for the last quarter declined more than 60% from a year earlier because of falling chip prices and sluggish demands for its display panels.
The South Korean technology giant on Tuesday said its operating profit for the January-March period came in at 6.2 trillion won ($5.2 billion), which was similar to an estimate it announced earlier this month.
Samsung says its revenue for the quarter was measured at 52.4 trillion won ($45 billion), which represented a 13.5% drop from the same period last year.
Samsung, which has dual strength in parts and finished products, is the world's biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
The Latest: Packed synagogue honors woman killed in attack
The Latest on a deadly attack on a Southern California synagogue (all times local):
National
'Everyone was her sister': Woman killed at synagogue honored
Lori Kaye throwing herself in front of her synagogue's rabbi to protect him from a gunman's bullets epitomizes the life she led, her family and friends said Monday as they remembered a generous, vivacious and devout Jewish woman dedicated to spreading kindness and helping others no matter what.
Variety
Samsung's 1Q profit slides on falling chip prices
Samsung Electronics Co. says its operating profit for the last quarter declined more than 60% from a year earlier because of falling chip prices and sluggish demands for its display panels.
Celebrities
Ex-TCU receiver Turpin pleads guilty in girlfriend's assault
Former TCU receiver and returner KaVontae Turpin has been granted probation after pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend last October.
National
NRA's LaPierre fends off backlash, wins re-election as CEO
The National Rifle Association, facing internal turmoil over its financial management, increasingly partisan tone, and legal threats from government regulators, beat back efforts to overhaul its operations. Wayne LaPierre, the public face of the gun lobbying group for decades, fended off a backlash and was re-appointment Monday as the gun lobby's CEO.