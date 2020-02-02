JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Garrett Sams score 21 points in 28 minutes and Wajid Aminu scored 10 points with 14 boards and North Florida beat Kennesaw State 86-45 on Saturday.
Sams shot 6-of-9 with four 3-pointers and Aminu did his damage in just 19 minutes of action. J.T. Escobar scored 14 points and Carter Hendricksen 12.
The Ospreys (14-10, 7-2 Atlantic Sun Conference) established a 22-8 lead and never trailed. In building a 52-17 lead at halftime, North Florida was 17-of-30 shooting with nine 3-pointers while the Owls (1-21, 0-9) were 6 of 29 from the field.
Bryson Lockley scored 15 for Kennesaw State.
The Owls have lost 13 straight. Since the 2015-16 season, Kennesaw State has a record of 42-105 (28.5%).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Time passages: Mahomes leads comeback for the ages for KC
They were celebrating the passage of time as much as football at this Super Bowl: 100-year-old war veterans at midfield for the pregame coin flip, a 50-years-young pop diva handling halftime, and, of course, a quarterback who turns 25 this year saving the best part of the show for last.
Vikings
Struggling to super: Mahomes directs stunning rally to lead Kansas City to victory
Patrick Mahomes turned what had been the worst game of his life into the greatest moment of his short career in the 31-20 victory over San Francisco.
Vikings
Great game offers no clarity on Super Bowl path for Vikings, Cousins
The two paths the Vikings could take at quarterback in their quest to win a Super Bowl were on display in Sunday's game. But the game really just raised more questions.
Vikings
Former U linebacker Wilson's move to Kansas City pays off quite well
Damien Wilson had options, but he liked Kansas City's direction. Now he's a Super Bowl champion.
Vikings
Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade
The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade.