FLORENCE, Ala. — Garrett Sams led a balanced attack with 18 points and North Florida topped North Alabama 81-65 on Saturday.
JT Escobar added 17 points, Wajid Aminu scored 16 and Carter Hendricksen had 15 for the Ospreys (9-8, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference).
Sams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, Escobar hit 4 of 5 3s, Aminu had five blocks and Hendricksen grabbed 13 rebounds.
North Florida was 13 of 28 behind the arc and shot 49% overall.
Christian Agnew had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (6-9, 1-1), who were 4 of 12 from distance.
