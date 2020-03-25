The 2020 Summer Olympics were expected to feature a strong class of Minnesotans. Here are some of the local athletes who had their eyes on Tokyo:

CLIMBING

Kyra Condie, 23, Shoreview

Why she would have been in Tokyo: Climbing was to make its Olympic debut in 2020, and Condie, who learned to climb at Vertical Endeavors in St. Paul, was the first woman named to the U.S. team. She’s a fixture on the pro climbing circuit and won the combined event at last year’s Pan American Championships, which mirrored the format that would have been used at the Olympics.

CYCLING

Alise Willoughby, 29, St. Cloud

Why she could have been in Tokyo: An 11-time U.S. champion, 2017 world champion and two-time Olympian, the BMX racer was ranked second in the world in the elite women’s category. She was a silver medalist at the 2016 Games.

DIVING

Sarah Bacon, 23, Gophers

Why she could have been in Tokyo: Bacon was one of two U.S. divers to qualify for the women’s 3-meter competition at the world championships, where she finished 14th. A two-time NCAA champion and world silver medalist on the 1-meter board, she won the 3-meter synchro event with Kassidy Cook at U.S. winter nationals in December. The Bacon-Cook tandem won gold at two international meets earlier this year.

GYMNASTICS

Sunisa Lee, 17, St. Paul; Grace McCallum, 17, Isanti

Why they could have been in Tokyo: Lee and McCallum made the American team for the world championships in October 2019 and won team gold. Lee added silver on floor and bronze on bars. Lee and McCallum finished second and third behind Simone Biles in the all-around at the 2019 national championships, where Lee also won bars.

Shane Wiskus, 21, Spring Park/Gophers

Why he could have been in Tokyo: Wiskus was on the U.S. men’s team for the 2019 world championships and carried his success into 2020. He was second in the all-around at February’s Winter Cup in Las Vegas, then finished fourth in all-around at the American Cup, an international meet in March.

SWIMMING

Regan Smith, 18, Lakeville

Why she could have been in Tokyo: Smith’s superb backstroke got her to the world championships at age 15. At 17, she set the world record in the 100 and 200 backstrokes. At 18, she has some of the fastest times in the world in those events, and is broadening her program, excelling in butterfly events as well.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Tori Dixon, 27, Burnsville/Gophers

Why she could have been in Tokyo: A mainstay on the U.S. team since 2014, Dixon missed the 2016 Olympics after tearing her ACL. She helped the U.S. win back-to-back golds in the Volleyball Nations League in 2018 and 2019, was named the tournament’s best blocker in 2018 and was on the team that earned the U.S. a berth at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Jordan Thompson, 22, Edina

Why she could have been in Tokyo: Thompson made an impressive debut with the U.S. national team in the 2019 Volleyball Nations League tournament. The third-team all-America was one of only three college players on the U.S. roster and had five kills in the gold-medal match. She finished a standout college career at Cincinnati last year.

WRESTLING

Pat Smith, 29, Chaska/Gophers

Why he could have been in Tokyo: In September, Smith represented the U.S. in the Greco-Roman world championships in the 77-kilogram (170 pounds) weight class. The four-time Pan American Games champion has made five national teams and has gained a wealth of senior international experience over the past six years.

Gable Steveson, 19, Apple Valley/Gophers

Why he could have been in Tokyo: After an undefeated season at Minnesota, the heavyweight prodigy didn’t get a chance to compete for an NCAA championship because of the coronavirus pandemic. He nearly made the U.S. team for the world championships last year.