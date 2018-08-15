To ready you for the Great Minnesota Get-Together, the Star Tribune will hold its Preview Party Thursday at Strib headquarters (Capella Tower Atrium, Star Tribune Building, 650 3rd Av. S., Mpls.) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. with free samples of fair food available, while they last.

Admission is simply a donation to Second Harvest Heartland food bank.

Expect foods from Cafe Caribe, Minnesota Farmers Union, Birchwood Cafe, French Meadow Bakery & Café, The Hideaway Speakeasy, Mancini's al fresco, Nordic Waffles, Blue Barn, and Giggles' Campfire Grill.

As a bonus, you get a sneak peek at the Star Tribune’s exclusive 2018 State Fair merchandise!

For more information, go here.

