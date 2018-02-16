UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Top-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa advanced to the New York Open semifinals, beating Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 early Saturday at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The 31-year-old Anderson has three ATP Tour titles and was second in the U.S. Open last year. He'll face fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan on Saturday.
Nishikori (AP) — beat Moldova's Radu Albot 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. The tournament winner when it was played in Memphis, Tennnessee, from 2013-2016, Nishikori is playing his first ATP Tour event since August after recovering from a right wrist injury.
In the other semifinal, second-seeded Sam Querrey will face fourth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France. Querrey beat Ivo Karlovic of Croatia 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), and Mannarino topped Spain's Adrian Menendez-Maceiras 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.
