SANDY, Utah — Sam Johnson scored twice and Real Salt Lake beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday night.
Johnson opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Damir Kreilach blocked Albert Rusnák's corner back into the middle of the area, Kyle Beckerman headed it along and Johnson tapped it home for Real Salt Lake (7-8-2).
Matt Besler's defensive miscue for Sporting (4-6-7) near midfield led to an RSL counterattack that ended with Johnson's second goal in the 29th. Rusnák gathered the ball that Besler misplayed, led the three-on-one into the penalty area and fed it back to the middle where Kreilach and Johnson were trailing. Kreilach touched it first, teeing it up for Johnson's strike.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Blackmon homers, Gray pitches Rockies past Dodgers 5-3
Jon Gray and Clayton Kershaw turned Coors Field into a pitcher's park for one night. Charlie Blackmon showed the hitters are still dangerous in the thin air.
MN United
Vako leads Earthquakes over Galaxy 3-0 in Cali Clasico
Valeri "Vako" Qazaishvili scored early and the San Jose Earthquakes held on to beat the LA Galaxy 3-0 in the California Clasico on Saturday night.
Twins
Twins smack five home runs in 10-3 victory over White Sox
The Twins' five home runs come in all shapes and sizes. But they all cuont the same and added up to a big victory on the south side of Chicago
Twins
How Berrios – 'La Makina' – became one of baseball's best pitchers
In only his third full season in the starting rotation, Jose Berrios is everything the Twins hoped he would be. He could earn his second consecutive All-Star Game invitation Sunday.
MN United
Leerdam's late winner gives Sounders 1-0 win over Whitecaps
Kelvin Leerdam scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to give the Seattle Sounders a 1-0 victory over the rival Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night in their second Cascadia Cup showdown of the season.