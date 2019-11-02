The Twins outrighted Sam Dyson from their major league roster, and the veteran righthander rejected his minor league assignment, becoming a free agent.

Dyson, 31, had right shoulder surgery on Sept. 24 and is expected to miss all of next season, making it all but certain the Twins would not offer him a contract for 2020. Dyson figured to receive a contract of more than $6 million through arbitration.

Dyson was acquired from San Francisco on July 31 to bolster the Twins bullpen but gave up two hits and two walks without retiring a batter in his Twins debut, struggled again in his second outing and then went on the injured list on Aug. 4 because of biceps tendinitis. He pitched well after returning, with a 2.53 ERA in 10⅔ innings over 10 appearances, but last pitched Sept. 3 before getting shut down because of more discomfort.

Later in the month, Dyson had surgery in Los Angeles to repair tears in the ligaments that form the right shoulder capsule.

The Twins — who sent outfielder Jaylin Davis and righthanders Prelander Berroa and Kai-Wei Teng to San Fran-cisco in the trade — have inquired as to if the Giants or Dyson should have known and/or told them of a possible injury issue, sources have confirmed.

Dyson is 24-23 with a 3.40 ERA and 59 saves in 376 career games with Toronto, Miami, Texas, San Francisco and the Twins.