The Salty Tart is expanding to Lowertown.
Baker/owner Michelle Gayer inked a deal today to be a part of the Market House Collaborative, chef Tim McKee’s ambitious remake of the former Heartland Restaurant & Wine Bar.
“STSP,” said Gayer with a laugh. “I’m really excited.”
Gayer (pictured, above, in a Star Tribune file photo) will be moving into the corner space formerly occupied by Heartland's market, and she'll be operating a counter-service breakfast-lunch cafe.
“I don’t know the menu yet, but I know that it’s going to be delicious,” she said. "At lunch, we’ll do soups, and salads, and grain bowls, and sandwiches with our fabulous breads. It’ll be a seven-day-a-week thing.”
They’ll be a bakery counter, too.
“It’ll have all of our normal stuff – croissants, chocolate croissants, beautiful tarts – along with some new items that’ll be specific to St. Paul, we want to give some St. Paul love," she said. "You’ll be able to get a custom cake, too. And I think we’re ready to say goodbye to the cupcake.”
McKee, former chef/owner of La Belle Vie in Minneapolis and now a partner with the Fish Guys, plans to open a casual, “seafood-forward” restaurant, along with a fish market. Gayer said she’ll be supplying the breads and desserts for McKee’s restaurant.
“We’ve been talking about this for a couple of months,” said Gayer, a frequent James Beard award nominee. “Tim and I go way back. At La Belle Vie, I was pastry chef in between Adrienne Odom and Diane Yang.”
It has been a busy summer for Gayer. She moved production from her cramped Midtown Global Market kitchen to a larger facility in south Minneapolis (it will provide nearly all of the baked goods for the St. Paul location) and debuted a kiosk at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. A new kiosk is now under construction at the Midtown Global Market to replace the Salty Tart’s original home.
And now a St. Paul Salty Tart is on the horizon.
“Watch out, everybody, because here I come,” said Gayer. “I don’t know the opening date. Only because I just said ‘yes’ today.”
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.