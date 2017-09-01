The Salty Tart is expanding to Lowertown.

Baker/owner Michelle Gayer inked a deal today to be a part of the Market House Collaborative, chef Tim McKee’s ambitious remake of the former Heartland Restaurant & Wine Bar.

“STSP,” said Gayer with a laugh. “I’m really excited.”

Gayer (pictured, above, in a Star Tribune file photo) will be moving into the corner space formerly occupied by Heartland's market, and she'll be operating a counter-service breakfast-lunch cafe.

“I don’t know the menu yet, but I know that it’s going to be delicious,” she said. "At lunch, we’ll do soups, and salads, and grain bowls, and sandwiches with our fabulous breads. It’ll be a seven-day-a-week thing.”

They’ll be a bakery counter, too.

“It’ll have all of our normal stuff – croissants, chocolate croissants, beautiful tarts – along with some new items that’ll be specific to St. Paul, we want to give some St. Paul love," she said. "You’ll be able to get a custom cake, too. And I think we’re ready to say goodbye to the cupcake.”

McKee, former chef/owner of La Belle Vie in Minneapolis and now a partner with the Fish Guys, plans to open a casual, “seafood-forward” restaurant, along with a fish market. Gayer said she’ll be supplying the breads and desserts for McKee’s restaurant.

“We’ve been talking about this for a couple of months,” said Gayer, a frequent James Beard award nominee. “Tim and I go way back. At La Belle Vie, I was pastry chef in between Adrienne Odom and Diane Yang.”

It has been a busy summer for Gayer. She moved production from her cramped Midtown Global Market kitchen to a larger facility in south Minneapolis (it will provide nearly all of the baked goods for the St. Paul location) and debuted a kiosk at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. A new kiosk is now under construction at the Midtown Global Market to replace the Salty Tart’s original home.

And now a St. Paul Salty Tart is on the horizon.

“Watch out, everybody, because here I come,” said Gayer. “I don’t know the opening date. Only because I just said ‘yes’ today.”