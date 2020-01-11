WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Ray Salnave had a season-high 23 points as Monmouth defeated Canisius 84-65 on Friday night.

Samuel Chaput had 18 points for Monmouth (8-6, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Mustapha Traore added 10 points. Melik Martin had eight rebounds for the home team.

Deion Hammond had 7 points. The Hawks' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16.0 points per game, he shot 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

Armon Harried had 15 points for the Golden Griffins (5-10, 0-4), whose losing streak reached six games. Jacco Fritz added 15 points. Malik Johnson had 9 points and 12 rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

Monmouth matches up against Quinnipiac on the road on Sunday. Canisius faces St. Peter's on the road on Sunday.