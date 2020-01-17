WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Ray Salnave had 20 points as Monmouth beat Marist 74-66 on Thursday night.
Salnave hit 10 of 12 from the free throw line.
Deion Hammond had 18 points for Monmouth (9-7, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Marcus McClary added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Tyler Saint-Furcy had 17 points for the Red Foxes (2-13, 1-5). Michael Cubbage added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Braden Bell had 11 points.
Monmouth plays Manhattan on the road on Saturday. Marist takes on Iona at home on Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 15 Gonzaga women whip Santa Clara, earn best start ever
Jill Townsend scored 13 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds for her second career double-double and No. 16 Gonzaga cruised to its 15th straight victory 67-52 over Santa Clara on Thursday night.
Gophers
Top-ranked South Carolina dominates Missouri
South Carolina earned its No. 1 ranking with a style coach Dawn Staley described as "fast and fluid."
Gophers
Ionescu has 37 and No. 6 Oregon downs No. 3 Stanford 87-55
Sabrina Ionescu didn't notice the Oregon crowd's roar when she finally went to the bench with a career-high 37 points against Stanford.
Wild
Grubauer has 27 saves, Avs blank Sharks, 4-0
Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche got goals from four different players in a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.
Gophers
Austin Peay wins 5th straight, beats SE Missouri 84-59
Terry Taylor had 24 points as Austin Peay routed Southeast Missouri 84-59 on Thursday night.