NEW YORK — Ray Salnave had 16 points and eight rebounds as Monmouth beat Manhattan 65-58 on Saturday night.
Deion Hammond had 16 points for Monmouth (10-7, 4-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marcus McClary added 13 points and six rebounds. George Papas had six rebounds.
Elijah Buchanan had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Jaspers (8-7, 4-2). Warren Williams added 12 points.
Tykei Greene, the Jaspers' leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, failed to make a shot from the field (0 of 5).
Monmouth takes on Niagara at home on Friday. Manhattan takes on Marist on the road on Wednesday.
