NEW YORK — Ray Salnave had 16 points and eight rebounds as Monmouth beat Manhattan 65-58 on Saturday night.

Deion Hammond had 16 points for Monmouth (10-7, 4-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marcus McClary added 13 points and six rebounds. George Papas had six rebounds.

Elijah Buchanan had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Jaspers (8-7, 4-2). Warren Williams added 12 points.

Tykei Greene, the Jaspers' leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, failed to make a shot from the field (0 of 5).

Monmouth takes on Niagara at home on Friday. Manhattan takes on Marist on the road on Wednesday.