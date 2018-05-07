– A newspaper widely seen as the last bastion of a free press in Cambodia has been sold to a Malaysian investor with ties to Cambodia's strongman prime minister, a move that critics say further highlights the country's slide toward outright authoritarianism.

The English-language newspaper, the Phnom Penh Post, reported the sale Sunday. The investor, Sivakumar S. Ganapathy, is the chief executive of a public relations firm that has worked on behalf of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Intervention in the paper's editorial decisionmaking came almost immediately after the sale was announced. Several senior editors resigned or were fired after they refused to excise a story from the paper's website about the relationship between Sivakumar's firm and the Cambodian government.

The sale comes about seven months after the government forced the Post's longtime rival, the Cambodia Daily, to close over allegations that it had not paid millions of dollars in taxes, and two months before a general election. The Post itself had owed $3.9 million in taxes, but that bill was settled as part of the sale, the Post reported.

"Someone wanted to make sure the message was crystal clear: The Post's days as a proud, independent local English-language newspaper are numbered," Sophal Ear, a Cambodia expert at Occidental College in Los Angeles, said in an e-mail. "And if one stake isn't enough through The Post's heart, a second one awaits."

That second blow to the paper's independence came quickly. Hours after it published online an article about Sivakumar's company, Asia PR, representatives of the publisher appeared in the Post's newsroom and demanded that the article be removed.

"The first thing they said was to take the article down, right now," said Ananth Baliga, one of the article's authors.

Stuart White, the managing editor; Brendan O'Byrne, the business editor; Jenni Reid, the web editor; and Baliga all refused to comply and resigned.

Editor-in-chief Kay Kimsong also refused and was dismissed.

In a statement, Sivakumar blasted the Post's editorial staff as "careless and vicious" and called the article a "disgrace," adding that it "smells of malice."

For a quarter-century, as the United States and Europe helped Cambodia rebuild from the ravages of the genocidal rule of the Khmer Rouge, they tied billions of dollars in aid to an effort to transform Cambodia into a liberal democracy. But Hun Sen has relied increasingly in recent years on China's political and financial support.

The country is nominally democratic, but Hun Sen, the longest-ruling leader in Asia, has recently shuttered dissenting news outlets, jailed dozens of critics and dissolved the main opposition party.

More than 20 members of the Post's staff issued a statement expressing "disgust for this decision made in contradiction to the values of a free press that our hardworking staff have upheld since 1992."