Aveda Corp. notified the state of Minnesota this week of plans to lay off 101 workers when it sells its Aveda Institute Minneapolis to Beauty Basics Inc. in April.

Workers at the flagship Aveda salon training school at 400 Central Avenue SE., Minneapolis are expected to be rehired by Beauty Basics once the school’s sale finalizes in April.

Aveda, which is owned by Estée Lauder and has a large hair and beauty products factory in Blaine, confirmed Thursday that it plans to sell two Aveda Institute schools to the Neill Corp. subsidiary called Beauty Basics Inc. come this spring.

The sale involves the only Aveda Institute in Minnesota and the Aveda Institute New York.

Employees reached at the famed northeast Minneapolis location said they were still getting details about how their jobs will be affected once the transition to the new owners begins. Details were scant, but anxiety was high, workers said.

There are 64 Aveda branded “institutes” nation wide, and all but two of them are independently owned, said Aveda spokeswoman Rachael Dillon in an e-mail.

Those last two facilities will soon be owned by Neill Corp., which already owns and manages 21 Aveda Institutes. Dillon declined to provide more information about the sale. It is not known if the transactions will involve real estate.

State of Minnesota officials acknowledged that they received Aveda’s layoff notice warning notice this week. The state appointed Rapid Response Sr. Specialist Mee Yang to oversee the handling of the layoffs and to offer assistance to those affected.

Minnesota officials said positions affected by layoffs include the institute’s guest relations coordinator and the guest relations assistant management posts, massage instructor, senior cosmetology instructor, esthiology instructor, cosmetology manager, cosmetology unit coach, facilities & dispense coordinator, the lead point-of-sale nonmanagement key holder adviser, financial aid consultant, building management and mechanic maintenance, the building operations supervisor and the student registrar.