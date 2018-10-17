HOUSTON — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says lefty ace Chris Sale is still feeling weak and won't start in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against Houston.
Cora said before Game 4 on Wednesday that the lanky left-hander lost weight because of the stomach illness that led to him spending a night in a hospital after starting the ALCS opener. Sale started feeling ill right after the game and went to a hospital early Sunday morning.
Sale rejoined the team Tuesday in Houston but hasn't yet thrown a bullpen session. The club hasn't specified the ailment or treatment, though Cora has said it was nothing serious.
The Red Sox haven't announced a starter for Game 5 on Thursday night, and Cora says that decision will be dictated by the outcome of Game 4.
Cora says Sale is feeling better and like he'd be ready for Game 6 in Boston on Saturday night, if necessary.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.