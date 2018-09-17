SEOUL, South Korea — Third-seeded Maria Sakkari has had a 6-0, 6-1 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in just over an hour to advance to the round of 16 at the Korea Open.
In other first-round matches Monday, Stefanie Voegele had a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win over South Korean wildcard entry Choi Ji-hee and Tamara Zidansek beat fellow Slovenian Polona Hercog 6-1, 6-3.
Defending champion and No. 1-seeded Jelena Ostapenko has been drawn to play 2016 Korea Open winner Lara Arruabarrena in her first-round match. Second-seeded Kiki Bertens was drawn to open against Luksika Kumkhum.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings lament missed chances, field goals in tie with Packers
Kirk Cousins did his part in his Lambeau Field debut as a Vikings QB, but two missed field goals in overtime by rookie Daniel Carlson allowed Sunday's Week 2 game to end in a tie with the Packers.
Gophers
Psst: The Gophers' 'salty' defense looks good heading into Big Ten slate
Gophers insider: The speedy defense is giving up just nine points a game through three games. Of course, it must be pointed out that the Gophers' three opponents so far have a combined 2-8 record.
Vikings
Zimmer baffled by Carlson's misses: 'Guys are supposed to do their jobs'
Mike Zimmer said after Sunday's tie with the Packers he has to talk to GM Rick Spielman about what the Vikings will do to address troubled kicker Daniel Carlson, who missed three field goals including a pair in overtime.
Vikings
Souhan: In Cousins, Vikings have QB who could match Rodgers' efforts
In a rivalry defined for 25 years by the Green Bay Packers' stability at the most important position, Kirk Cousins went into Lambeau Field on Sunday and threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.