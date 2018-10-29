NO_Kamara 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 10:33.
Min_Diggs 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 3:16.
Min_Murray 1 run (kick failed), 11:57.
NO_FG Lutz 52, 7:27.
NO_Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), :30.
NO_FG Lutz 42, 8:19.
NO_P.Williams 45 interception return (Lutz kick), 5:58.
NO_FG Lutz 42, 9:35.
Min_Thielen 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 4:26.
A_66,801.
RUSHING_New Orleans, Ingram 13-63, Kamara 13-45, T.Hill 3-(minus 2). Minnesota, Murray 13-56, Thielen 1-15, Boone 3-11, Cousins 2-3, Ham 2-1, R.Thomas 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 18-23-1-120, T.Hill 1-1-0-44. Minnesota, Cousins 31-41-1-359.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 7-31, M.Thomas 5-81, Ingram 3-29, T.Smith 3-18, T.Hill 1-5. Minnesota, Diggs 10-119, Thielen 7-103, Murray 5-39, Rudolph 4-39, Treadwell 3-25, A.Robinson 1-19, R.Thomas 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.