NO_Kamara 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 10:33.

Min_Diggs 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 3:16.

Min_Murray 1 run (kick failed), 11:57.

NO_FG Lutz 52, 7:27.

NO_Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), :30.

NO_FG Lutz 42, 8:19.

NO_P.Williams 45 interception return (Lutz kick), 5:58.

NO_FG Lutz 42, 9:35.

Min_Thielen 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 4:26.

A_66,801.

RUSHING_New Orleans, Ingram 13-63, Kamara 13-45, T.Hill 3-(minus 2). Minnesota, Murray 13-56, Thielen 1-15, Boone 3-11, Cousins 2-3, Ham 2-1, R.Thomas 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 18-23-1-120, T.Hill 1-1-0-44. Minnesota, Cousins 31-41-1-359.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 7-31, M.Thomas 5-81, Ingram 3-29, T.Smith 3-18, T.Hill 1-5. Minnesota, Diggs 10-119, Thielen 7-103, Murray 5-39, Rudolph 4-39, Treadwell 3-25, A.Robinson 1-19, R.Thomas 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.