Bitter taste of defeat

Since winning the Super Bowl after the 2009 season, the Saints have made six playoff appearances — each time after posting double-digit victories in the regular season. But their postseason record in that time is only 4-6. The losses have all been by single digits, by an average of 5.2 points.

Date Round Playoff exit Final record

Jan. 8, 2011 (A) Wild card Seahawks 41, Saints 36 11-6

Note: Seattle became first team with a losing record to win a playoff game.

Jan. 14, 2012 (A) Divisional 49ers 36, Saints 32 14-4

Note: 49ers scored on a touchdown pass with nine seconds left in the game.

Jan. 11, 2014 (A) Divisional Seahawks 23, Saints 15 12-6

Note: Marshawn Lynch rushed for 140 yards for the Seahawks.

Jan. 14, 2018 (A) Divisional Vikings 29, Saints 24 12-6

Note: The Minneapolis Miracle, of course.

Jan. 20, 2019 (H) NFC title Rams 26, Saints 23 (OT) 14-4

Note: Blown interference call came with Saints driving late in regulation.

Jan. 5, 2020 (H) Wild card Vikings 26, Saints 20 13-4

Note: Vikings scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime.