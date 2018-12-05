NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has paid off nearly $100,000 worth of layaway orders at a New Orleans Walmart.
News outlets reported Tuesday that Benson has paid off more than 400 orders at the Tchoupitoulas Street store. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports a Saints spokesman says Benson made the gift on her own.
Benson became the sole owner of both teams when her husband, Tom Benson, died in March.
