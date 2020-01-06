– Referee Carl Cheffers and his fellow officials exited the Superdome under a downpour of cups, towels and whatever else Saints fans could throw during a chaotic ending of the Vikings’ 26-20 overtime win on Sunday. Fans largely ignored a plea from the stadium’s announcer to stop throwing items onto the field.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph’s game-winning touchdown catch was intensely scrutinized as he traded hand blows with Saints cornerback P.J. Williams before reaching for the 4-yard touchdown in the back corner of the end zone.

“He pushed off,” Saints safety Vonn Bell said. “You can’t do anything about it.”

The final ruling confirming the touchdown came from the league office and Al Riveron, the NFL’s Senior Vice President of Officiating.

“We looked at all the angles that FOX afforded us,” Riveron told a pool reporter after the game. “There is contact by both players, but none of that contact rises to the level of a foul. This is consistent with what we’ve done all year long — we left the ruling on the field. We let it stand.”

Saints coach Sean Payton said he was not given an explanation after the game by officials, who quickly exited the field. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was shortly behind them after chatting briefly with Payton near midfield.

“I looked up there and saw both feet in with a third foot down, and with the ball in his hands,” Zimmer said. “I was gone. I saw the referees leaving, so I was leaving.”

This New Orleans playoff loss adds fuel to a fire within Saints fans after last year’s no-call on a pass interference in the NFC Championship loss to the L.A. Rams led to offseason changes making the penalty reviewable — and automatically reviewable on scoring plays like Rudolph’s game-winning touchdown.

But the Vikings, a team on the wrong end of a touchdown overturned because of offensive pass interference during a Week 2 loss at Green Bay, benefited this time.

“They hurt,” Saints linebacker Demario Davis said. “Eventually the sun comes out. This is a child’s game that we get to play. Every team except one has this feeling. I think you have to keep it in perspective.”