A New Orleans Saints fan assaulted his roommate after the team’s dramatic loss on Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings, according to charges.

Arcoil Bordayo, 38, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of domestic assault after drunkenly fighting with his roommate at Hampshire Hills Apartments on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue S. in St. Louis Park.

Bordayo’s roommate came home and noticed he was drunk and upset after the game because he wanted the Saints to win, the criminal complaint said. She sat down on the couch while Bordayo went to his room. Bordayo returned to the living room and took the TV remote from her. When she tried to grab the remote from him, he knocked her over a glass table in their living room. He then pushed her against a wall, causing a cut on the bridge of her nose, according to the complaint.

Bordayo has been convicted four times for domestic assault in the past 10 years. He currently remains jailed in lieu of $40,000 bail.

TREVOR SQUIRE