Star Tribune photo by Carlos Gonzalez
Folks in the Twin Cities may be used to seeing Bill Murray in his capacity as co-owner of the St. Paul Saints. Just three years ago, he even surprised local fans by taking tickets at the main gate.
But the new web series, "Bill Murray & Brian Doyle-Murray's Extra Innings" may be a revelation to those who know the actor mostly as a Ghostbuster.
The 10-part comedy, which debuted Monday on Facebook, features the brothers as they travel to minor-league ballparks across the country, starting at the home of the Martha's Vineyard Sharks. The first installment is no masterpiece, unless the idea of Doyle-Murray monopolizing a port-a-potty gives you the giggles.
But it's fun watching Murray interact with fans, signing autographs for kids and offering up advice in the batting box. The theme song, co-written by the Murrays and Paul Shaffer, serves as a nice tribute to Randy Newman.
The itinerary doesn't appear to include a stop in St. Paul, but those of us in Minnesota get to experience the real thing, which is far superior to anything you're likely to see in these 10-minute shorts. New episodes drop every Monday.
