Burt Reynolds' run-scoring single in the fifth inning enabled the St. Paul Saints to edge the host Gary SouthSide RailCats 1-0 on Saturday night and win their best-of-five North Division series three games to one. Reynolds' hit up the middle scored Kyle Barrett, who had walked and stolen second base.

Trevor Foss got the victory, giving up only four hits in six innings. He struck out four, walked one.

Next the Saints will face either the Kansas City T-Bones or the Sioux City Explorers in the American Association championship series. The T-Bones lead the South Division series 2-1.

U volleyball faces test

The top-ranked Gophers volleyball team, after suffering its first loss on Friday, will play No. 4 Stanford at 2 p.m. Sunday at Maples Pavilion, the Cardinal's home court, as the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge wraps up.

Minnesota is 0-8 all-time against Stanford; in their last meeting the Gophers lost 3-1 in the 2016 NCAA national semifinals.

The Gophers (5-1) lost 3-1 to No. 18 Oregon in their first match this weekend. Stanford (5-1) is coming off a 3-0 win over No. 5 Penn State (5-1).

Etc.

• Gophers senior Temi Ogunrinde, competing for Africa, placed seventh in the hammer throw in the IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic. She threw 194 feet, ¼ inch — fourth best among team competitors.

• Two former MIAC athletes, runner Annika Halverson of Bethel and volleyball player Whitney Lloyd of St. Thomas, were named among the 30 finalists for the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.