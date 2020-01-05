JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Aaron Estrada led 12 players in scoring with 15 points and Saint Peter's continued Marist's woes beating the Red Foxes 66-40 on Sunday.
The Peacocks (5-6, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) bench outscored Marist by six.
Matthew Herasme's 3-pointer to start the game gave Marist its only lead of the game. Saint Peter's went on a 21-3 run and were never threatened. They led 30-19 at halftime and extended the margin to to 62-26 with 9:26 left.
Marist (1-11, 0-3) now has lost eight straight and hasn't won a conference game since Feb. 17, 2019 when it beat Monmouth 75-67.
Herasme led Marist with 10 points.
