JERSEY CITY, N.J. —
Dallas Watson and Matthew Lee had 10 points each to lift Saint Peter's to a 70-53 win over Manhattan on Friday night.
The Peacocks (9-10, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) made 24 of 28 free throws and scored 17 points off 23 Manhattan turnovers.
Elijah Buchanan had 16 points for the Jaspers (8-10, 4-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Pauly Paulicap added 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Christian Hinckson grabbed 10 rebounds.
St. Peter's takes on Siena at home on Sunday. Manhattan takes on Iona at home on Sunday.
