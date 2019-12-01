VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Navy sailor is dead after a man crashed into a security vehicle at a base in Virginia.
News outlets report that a male civilian driving at a high rate of speed struck a security vehicle at a gate to Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story on Saturday evening.
The crash injured the man and a Navy master-at-arms. Both were transported to a local hospital.
The sailor, who the Navy has not yet identified, later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The civilian is in custody at the hospital.
Both the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Virginia Beach police are investigating the incident.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
The Latest: 4 more shot in New Orleans, hours after 10 hurt
The Latest on shootings in New Orleans (all times local):
Nation
Tennessee police: 4 teens escape juvenile detention center
Police in Tennessee say they are searching for four teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Nashville.
Variety
Records: Arkansas youth treatment center broke federal rules
State records indicate an Arkansas youth mental health treatment center broke federal rules by using chemical injections to restrain young people held in seclusion.
Variety
Online shoppers boost small business sales
Shoppers, many of them using smartphones, spent $3.6 billion buying online from small businesses on Saturday.
Variety
Moving cross country, deadly storm takes aim at Northeast
A deadly winter storm that has tormenting travelers across the U.S. since before Thanksgiving moved to the Northeast on Sunday, packing one last punch of snow and ice as people made their way home after the holiday weekend.